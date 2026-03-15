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Supreme Court Boosts Revival of Noida Sports City Project

The Supreme Court has granted the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority a final chance to comply with its mandates about the stalled Noida Sports City project. This pivotal decision allows Lotus Green Constructions to resume construction activities by lifting the ban, signaling revitalization in one of Uttar Pradesh's grand developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 18:49 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 18:49 IST
Supreme Court Boosts Revival of Noida Sports City Project
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The Supreme Court has allowed the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority a last chance to fulfill its directives concerning the stagnant Noida Sports City development. The bench of Justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh emphasized compliance with prior orders for rejuvenating the project.

In November, the apex court authorized a detailed revival plan for the project spearheaded by Lotus Green Constructions, permitting building work to restart after a prolonged halt. This framework demands the submission of a revised master plan within 30 days to align with the original sports city policy.

The recent court mandate led to the lifting of the ban on Sports City SC-02 in Sector 150, marking a significant turn in the ambitious mixed-use development envisioned in Uttar Pradesh, combining sports infrastructure and residential-commercial spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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