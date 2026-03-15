Supreme Court Boosts Revival of Noida Sports City Project

The Supreme Court has allowed the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority a last chance to fulfill its directives concerning the stagnant Noida Sports City development. The bench of Justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh emphasized compliance with prior orders for rejuvenating the project.

In November, the apex court authorized a detailed revival plan for the project spearheaded by Lotus Green Constructions, permitting building work to restart after a prolonged halt. This framework demands the submission of a revised master plan within 30 days to align with the original sports city policy.

The recent court mandate led to the lifting of the ban on Sports City SC-02 in Sector 150, marking a significant turn in the ambitious mixed-use development envisioned in Uttar Pradesh, combining sports infrastructure and residential-commercial spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)