West Delhi's Long-Awaited Storm Drain Project Nears Completion

Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, PWD Minister, confirmed the final stages of an essential storm water drain project on Rohtak Road, set to alleviate monsoon waterlogging woes for thousands in West Delhi. This infrastructure initiative is poised to bring long-needed relief to Kirari and adjacent areas.

During a site inspection, Verma expressed his satisfaction with the progress of the project, which involves constructing essential drain networks from Kirari Suleman Drain near Nangloi Metro Station to Hiran Kudna Drain. The Rs 113.98 crore venture is close to completion, with 16,000 meters already finished.

The upgrade promises to revolutionize water management across the region. An accompanying flood control project, focused on the Kirari Suleman Drain and costing Rs 23.51 crore, aims to enhance water flow management and tackle flooding concerns prevalent in West Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)