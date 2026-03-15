Lethal Storm in Sikkim: A Tragic Consequence of Nature's Fury

A severe storm accompanied by hail battered various parts of Sikkim on Sunday evening, resulting in a tragic casualty, according to local officials.

In the Tumin-Lingi constituency, a 55-year-old woman, Kala Devi Chettri, tragically lost her life after being pinned beneath a falling tree in Rakdong Kafer. Meanwhile, near Assam Linzey in the Namcheybong constituency, a tree fell on a vehicle, injuring three individuals who were promptly rescued by local residents and transported to a nearby hospital.

Further weather-induced damage was reported in Gangtok's MP Golai area, where a pine tree was partially uprooted and scorched in a thunderstorm. Due to the adverse conditions, a preventive power shutdown was enacted in some regions. The Gangtok district administration has urged caution among travelers, deploying emergency response teams to maintain public safety and clear obstructed roads.

(With inputs from agencies.)