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Kashmir's High Altitude Snowfall: A Frozen Disruption

Kashmir's upper reaches experienced heavy snowfall while rains drenched the plains, disrupting vehicular movement. Rescue operations were conducted to evacuate stranded individuals. Several key road links were closed, and temperatures dropped below normal. Erratic weather is expected until March 20, with further wet spells anticipated later in the month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 16-03-2026 11:18 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 11:18 IST
Kashmir's High Altitude Snowfall: A Frozen Disruption
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Kashmir witnessed a fresh wave of snowfall in its higher altitudes, leading to disruptions across the region. Officials confirmed that moderate to heavy snowfall blanketed key areas, including Sinthan Top, impacting daily life and travel.

Rescue operations coordinated by the army and police successfully evacuated 214 stranded individuals from the snow-affected areas. Key tourist spots like Gulmarg, Doodhpathri, and Sonamarg also reported moderate snowfall.

Subsequently, critical roads, including the Gurez-Bandipora and Mughal Road, have been closed, while lower temperatures coupled with continued rainfall have compounded the situation. The Meteorological Department forecasts continued weather disturbances until March 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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