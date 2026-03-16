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Cellular Touch: The Hidden Depths of Cancer Cells' Sensing Abilities

Research from Washington University unveils that human cells, including cancerous and normal epithelial cells, can sense well beyond surfaces, aiding movement and interaction with their environment. The discovery, especially significant for cancer research, may lead to novel strategies to inhibit cancer spread. The study highlights cells' collaborative abilities to sense deeper layers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 15:30 IST
Cellular Touch: The Hidden Depths of Cancer Cells' Sensing Abilities
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In groundbreaking research, scientists at Washington University in St. Louis have found that human cells possess a remarkable ability to sense beyond their immediate surfaces. This includes cancer cells, which can detect up to 10 microns ahead, and normal epithelial cells capable of sensing up to 100 microns.

According to the study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, this enhanced sensing ability could significantly impact how cancer spreads. Professor Amit Pathak, who spearheaded the study, explains that this sensing relies on a cell's capability to pull and reshape the surrounding fibrous collagen, thereby extending its reach into the extracellular matrix.

The findings indicate that disrupting a cancer cell's 'feeling' ability might offer new approaches to preventing its spread. The research underscores the potential for leveraging cellular mechanics in developing cancer therapies, as understanding how cells collectively generate force to probe their environments opens new avenues for medical advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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