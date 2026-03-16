Snowfall Strands Tourists and Alters Weather Across Northern India

Heavy snowfall and inclement weather wreaked havoc in northern India, stranding vehicles and altering travel plans across Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. Authorities scrambled to assist those stuck, especially around heavy snow zones like Sinthan Top and Atal Tunnel.

In contrast, the rains that lashed Delhi improved the city's air quality, moving it into the 'satisfactory' category. The downpours were notably present across the capital, bringing cooling relief and cleaner air.

Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana experienced temperature drops as light rains spread across the regions. With the meteorological department predicting more disturbances, residents braced for further weather-related disruptions.