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Snowfall Strands Tourists and Alters Weather Across Northern India

Fresh snowfall and rain in Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh stranded vehicles and prompted rescue efforts. In Delhi, rainfall improved air quality, while in Rajasthan and Punjab, temperatures fell. Outages and disruptions were reported in travel and daily activities due to the weather changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 21:52 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 21:52 IST
Snowfall Strands Tourists and Alters Weather Across Northern India
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Heavy snowfall and inclement weather wreaked havoc in northern India, stranding vehicles and altering travel plans across Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. Authorities scrambled to assist those stuck, especially around heavy snow zones like Sinthan Top and Atal Tunnel.

In contrast, the rains that lashed Delhi improved the city's air quality, moving it into the 'satisfactory' category. The downpours were notably present across the capital, bringing cooling relief and cleaner air.

Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana experienced temperature drops as light rains spread across the regions. With the meteorological department predicting more disturbances, residents braced for further weather-related disruptions.

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