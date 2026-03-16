Tiger Attack Tragedy: Man Killed in Sugarcane Field

A tragic incident unfolded in Nandlalpurva village where a tiger attack claimed the life of 28-year-old Manoj Kumar. The unfortunate event occurred while he was working in his sugarcane field.

Authorities have identified the area within the Maheshpur range of the South Kheri forest division as the location of the attack. In response, Divisional Forest Officer South Kheri, Tapas Mihir, stated that locals are urged to remain vigilant. Cameras have been installed to closely monitor the tiger's movements.

To prevent further conflicts, forest department officials have been tasked with setting up a cage to capture the tiger. This urgent action aims to ensure the safety of residents and mitigate any potential future threats.