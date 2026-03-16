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Tiger Attack Tragedy: Man Killed in Sugarcane Field

A 28-year-old man named Manoj Kumar was killed by a tiger in his sugarcane field in Nandlalpurva village. The incident has prompted increased vigilance, with cameras installed to monitor the animal and plans to capture it to avoid further attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lakhimpurkheri | Updated: 16-03-2026 21:56 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 21:56 IST
Tiger Attack Tragedy: Man Killed in Sugarcane Field
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  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Nandlalpurva village where a tiger attack claimed the life of 28-year-old Manoj Kumar. The unfortunate event occurred while he was working in his sugarcane field.

Authorities have identified the area within the Maheshpur range of the South Kheri forest division as the location of the attack. In response, Divisional Forest Officer South Kheri, Tapas Mihir, stated that locals are urged to remain vigilant. Cameras have been installed to closely monitor the tiger's movements.

To prevent further conflicts, forest department officials have been tasked with setting up a cage to capture the tiger. This urgent action aims to ensure the safety of residents and mitigate any potential future threats.

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