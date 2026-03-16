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Jerusalem's Sacred Sites Survives Missile Shrapnel

Shrapnel from missiles fired by Iran, along with debris from Israeli interceptors, fell near Jerusalem's Old City, threatening sacred religious sites. Despite the alarming event, no injuries or major damage were reported at holy sites like the Church of the Holy Sepulchre and Al-Aqsa compound.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 16-03-2026 23:23 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 23:23 IST
Jerusalem's Sacred Sites Survives Missile Shrapnel
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In a tense incident on Monday, shrapnel from missiles launched by Iran and debris from Israeli interceptors landed in Jerusalem's Old City, near sites revered by Christians, Muslims, and Jews. Israeli police confirmed that there were no injuries or significant damage.

Images released by authorities depicted officers retrieving a large metal piece of the missile from a roof adjacent to the Holy Sepulchre, known for its religious significance as the traditional site of Jesus' crucifixion and burial.

On the ground, a police cordon was established to secure a small section of the Al-Aqsa compound. A police statement assured that bomb disposal units are actively working to mitigate any potential risks that might remain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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