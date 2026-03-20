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Ancient Water on Mars: A New Age for Monte Verde

NASA's Perseverance rover has detected some of the oldest evidence of water on Mars, discovering an ancient river delta in the Jezero Crater. Meanwhile, a new study on Chile's Monte Verde site suggests it is younger than previously believed, dating back 4,200 to 8,200 years, altering timelines of human settlement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 02:29 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 02:29 IST
Ancient Water on Mars: A New Age for Monte Verde
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NASA's Perseverance rover has uncovered remarkable evidence of water's ancient presence on Mars. By using ground-penetrating radar, the six-wheeled rover unearthed remains of an ancient river delta within the Jezero Crater, indicating water flowed on Mars billions of years ago.

This discovery provides scientists with new insights into the Red Planet's wet past and its geological history. The rover traversed a distance of 3.8 miles, revealing geological features up to 115 feet underground, offering substantial proof of Mars's once dynamic surface.

In a separate development, the Monte Verde site in Chile, previously thought to be 14,500 years old, might date to a more recent period of 4,200 to 8,200 years ago, according to a new study. This finding could impact understanding of early human migration into the Americas, shifting the scientific discourse on human settlement patterns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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