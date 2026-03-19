Rethinking Monte Verde: New Study Challenges Its Age

A new study has cast doubt on the historical significance of the Monte Verde archaeological site in Chile, suggesting it is much younger than previously believed.

Located in a creek valley in southern Chile, Monte Verde was initially thought to be over 14,500 years old, bolstering theories about early human presence in the Americas. However, recent analyses date the site to between 4,200 and 8,200 years ago, challenging its role in the timeline of human migration.

The study, led by archaeologist Todd Surovell, used multiple dating methods and discovered that older datings were flawed. While the new findings diminish its significance for understanding early human migration, the site remains crucial for studying Holocene-era human activity in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)