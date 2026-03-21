Innovative Pharma Park Set to Transform Maharashtra's Industrial Landscape

Ramky Infrastructure Limited (RIL) has embarked on a significant project with the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation. A new Concession Agreement has been signed to establish a High-Tech Pharmaceutical Park in the Dighi Port Industrial Area of Raigad district.

This ambitious initiative will be implemented through a public-private partnership under the Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) model. The project has a projected cost of INR 3,000 crore, and aims to develop a 1,000-hectare integrated life sciences manufacturing ecosystem that promises to attract substantial investments, foster industrial growth, and generate employment.

RIL's CEO, Mr. Sunil S Nair, highlights the project's potential in supporting local businesses, driving innovation, and enhancing regional infrastructure, strengthening the pharmaceutical sector's roots in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)