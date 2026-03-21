Left Menu

Innovative Pharma Park Set to Transform Maharashtra's Industrial Landscape

Ramky Infrastructure Limited has signed a Concession Agreement to develop a High-Tech Pharmaceutical Park in Raigad, Maharashtra. This public-private partnership involves creating an integrated life sciences manufacturing ecosystem over 1,000 hectares, projected to bolster regional infrastructure, promote employment, and attract industry investments over a 95-year concession period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-03-2026 12:19 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 12:19 IST
Innovative Pharma Park Set to Transform Maharashtra's Industrial Landscape
  • Country:
  • India

Ramky Infrastructure Limited (RIL) has embarked on a significant project with the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation. A new Concession Agreement has been signed to establish a High-Tech Pharmaceutical Park in the Dighi Port Industrial Area of Raigad district.

This ambitious initiative will be implemented through a public-private partnership under the Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) model. The project has a projected cost of INR 3,000 crore, and aims to develop a 1,000-hectare integrated life sciences manufacturing ecosystem that promises to attract substantial investments, foster industrial growth, and generate employment.

RIL's CEO, Mr. Sunil S Nair, highlights the project's potential in supporting local businesses, driving innovation, and enhancing regional infrastructure, strengthening the pharmaceutical sector's roots in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

 South Korea
2
Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

 Global
3
Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

 Global
4
EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why people trust AI decisions over human judgment

AI literacy gap driving mental health divide among children

AI redefines wildlife monitoring and conservation science

Rethinking education in AI age: Cyborg theory faces new challenges in modern classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026