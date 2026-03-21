Innovative Pharma Park Set to Transform Maharashtra's Industrial Landscape
Ramky Infrastructure Limited has signed a Concession Agreement to develop a High-Tech Pharmaceutical Park in Raigad, Maharashtra. This public-private partnership involves creating an integrated life sciences manufacturing ecosystem over 1,000 hectares, projected to bolster regional infrastructure, promote employment, and attract industry investments over a 95-year concession period.
- Country:
- India
Ramky Infrastructure Limited (RIL) has embarked on a significant project with the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation. A new Concession Agreement has been signed to establish a High-Tech Pharmaceutical Park in the Dighi Port Industrial Area of Raigad district.
This ambitious initiative will be implemented through a public-private partnership under the Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) model. The project has a projected cost of INR 3,000 crore, and aims to develop a 1,000-hectare integrated life sciences manufacturing ecosystem that promises to attract substantial investments, foster industrial growth, and generate employment.
RIL's CEO, Mr. Sunil S Nair, highlights the project's potential in supporting local businesses, driving innovation, and enhancing regional infrastructure, strengthening the pharmaceutical sector's roots in Maharashtra.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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