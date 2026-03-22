Tragic Fire Incident Claims Life in Mumbai High-Rise

A deadly blaze erupted in a 24-storey residential building in Mumbai's Goregaon East on Sunday evening, taking the life of a 72-year-old woman. The incident, reported around 7.20 PM at Lakshya Chandi Building, caused devastation as fire crews raced to the scene.

The inferno was primarily focused on the sixth floor of the skyscraper. Despite an immediate response with at least eight fire engines, the unfortunate victim, Indu Tarkeshawar Singh, could not be saved. She was transported to Lifeline Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Authorities, including police and local civic staff, continue their investigations into the cause of the fire, which was extinguished by 11.20 PM. Cooling operations are still ongoing to ensure the building's safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)