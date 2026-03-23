New Cockroach Species 'Neoloboptera peninsularis' Discovered with DNA Technology

Scientists from the Zoological Survey of India have made a significant discovery in the field of entomology, identifying a new cockroach species named Neoloboptera peninsularis. Found in the agricultural expanses of the Deccan Peninsula, particularly near the Nathachiwadi area in Maharashtra's Pune, this discovery marks a major milestone for Indian cockroach taxonomy.

This marks the first time modern DNA technology has been employed in India to identify a cockroach species. The research effort was a collaborative project involving scientists from ZSI's Pune and Chennai centers and researchers from Professor Ramkrishna More Arts Commerce and Science College in Pune. An integrative approach using multiple methods ensured the accuracy of the taxonomy.

ZSI director Dhriti Banerjee described the study as a landmark event and a new benchmark for systematic studies in India. With this addition, India now houses 190 known cockroach species, making up approximately 3.8% of the global species. Before this, only two other species from the Neoloboptera genus were recorded in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)