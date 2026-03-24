Deadly Strikes: Russia's Overnight Drone and Missile Attack on Ukraine

Russia's latest military assault involved a series of drone and missile strikes on Ukraine, resulting in the death of at least three individuals, as confirmed by Ukrainian officials. The strikes caused significant damage to residential and non-residential properties.

The city of Zaporizhzhia was heavily impacted by this coordinated onslaught, where one person was killed and five others were injured. Governor Ivan Fedorov reported via Telegram, showing images of firefighters confronting blazes in affected buildings.

In the Poltava region, another strike claimed the lives of two and injured 11 more, with residential facilities and a hotel among the damaged structures. This violence aligns with warnings of an impending mass attack by President Zelenskiy based on Ukrainian intelligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)