IAEA-Backed Study Uses Nuclear Techniques to Uncover Changes Beneath Africa’s Deepest Lake
The IAEA’s involvement highlights the growing role of nuclear science in environmental monitoring and climate resilience.
Rapidly rising water levels in Lake Tanganyika, one of the world’s largest and deepest freshwater bodies, are disrupting livelihoods and infrastructure across East and Central Africa—prompting an urgent scientific investigation into the lake’s changing dynamics.
Over the past five years, water levels in the lake—shared by Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Tanzania, and Zambia—have risen by more than one metre, flooding homes, damaging roads, and forcing evacuations along vulnerable shorelines.
While the visible impacts are mounting, scientists warn that critical changes beneath the surface remain poorly understood.
IAEA Supports High-Tech Study to Decode Water Changes
To address this gap, scientists from Burundi, working with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), have launched a detailed study using isotope hydrology, a nuclear-based technique that tracks how water moves and evolves over time.
The February 2026 mission brought together:
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IAEA experts
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International specialists
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Scientists from the University of Burundi
The team collected around 160 water samples from multiple depths, as well as nearby rivers and groundwater systems, to build a comprehensive picture of the lake’s internal processes.
A Return to a Landmark Scientific Expedition
The study builds on a historic 1973 expedition led by oceanographer Harmon Craig, which first revealed the lake’s unique structure. That research showed Lake Tanganyika behaves more like a miniature ocean, with distinct layers and extremely old deep waters.
More than 50 years later, scientists are revisiting those findings to understand how the lake has evolved under changing environmental conditions.
“It’s very exciting to reapply isotopic techniques from 1973 to examine how conditions have changed,” said IAEA isotope hydrologist Bradley McGuire.
What Isotope Hydrology Reveals
Isotope hydrology allows researchers to:
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Trace water circulation patterns
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Determine how lake layers interact
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Estimate how long deep waters have remained isolated
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Assess changes in oxygen levels and mixing processes
These insights are critical for managing water resources and predicting ecological impacts.
A Lake Like an Ocean: Unique and Fragile
Lake Tanganyika is:
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The longest freshwater lake in the world
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The second largest by volume and depth
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A vital resource supporting fisheries, transport, agriculture, and tourism
Its layered structure includes:
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Upper layers (0–100m): Oxygen-rich, influenced by wind and seasonal mixing
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Deep layers: Oxygen-poor, isolated for up to 2,000 years, preserving ancient environmental records
This delicate balance makes the lake highly sensitive to climate and environmental changes.
Oxygen Levels Declining: A Warning Sign
Preliminary findings from the 2026 expedition suggest significant shifts:
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Oxygenated water now extends only to ~80 metres, down from 100 metres in 1973
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A stress zone between 50–80 metres shows sharply reduced oxygen levels
These changes indicate weakening mixing processes, which could have serious implications for:
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Aquatic ecosystems
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Fish populations and food security
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Overall lake health
Rising Waters, Growing Risks
On the surface, the impacts are already severe:
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Shoreline communities displaced
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Roads and hotels flooded
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Economic activities disrupted
Experts warn that without a clear understanding of underlying processes, managing these impacts will be increasingly difficult.
“Lake Tanganyika is essential not just for Burundi but for the entire region,” said Professor Gilbert Nijimbere of the University of Burundi. “Its management is critical for livelihoods and ecosystems.”
Science to Inform Policy and Protection
The new data will help governments and regional bodies:
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Develop evidence-based water management strategies
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Anticipate future climate impacts
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Protect ecosystems and communities dependent on the lake
The IAEA’s involvement highlights the growing role of nuclear science in environmental monitoring and climate resilience.
A Race Against Time
As climate variability intensifies and water systems become more unpredictable, Lake Tanganyika stands as both a critical resource and a warning signal.
By combining decades-old scientific benchmarks with modern nuclear techniques, researchers hope to unlock answers that can guide policy—and help safeguard one of Africa’s most vital freshwater ecosystems.