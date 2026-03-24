IAEA-Backed Study Uses Nuclear Techniques to Uncover Changes Beneath Africa’s Deepest Lake

Rapidly rising water levels in Lake Tanganyika, one of the world’s largest and deepest freshwater bodies, are disrupting livelihoods and infrastructure across East and Central Africa—prompting an urgent scientific investigation into the lake’s changing dynamics.

Over the past five years, water levels in the lake—shared by Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Tanzania, and Zambia—have risen by more than one metre, flooding homes, damaging roads, and forcing evacuations along vulnerable shorelines.

While the visible impacts are mounting, scientists warn that critical changes beneath the surface remain poorly understood.

IAEA Supports High-Tech Study to Decode Water Changes

To address this gap, scientists from Burundi, working with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), have launched a detailed study using isotope hydrology, a nuclear-based technique that tracks how water moves and evolves over time.

The February 2026 mission brought together:

IAEA experts

International specialists

Scientists from the University of Burundi

The team collected around 160 water samples from multiple depths, as well as nearby rivers and groundwater systems, to build a comprehensive picture of the lake’s internal processes.

A Return to a Landmark Scientific Expedition

The study builds on a historic 1973 expedition led by oceanographer Harmon Craig, which first revealed the lake’s unique structure. That research showed Lake Tanganyika behaves more like a miniature ocean, with distinct layers and extremely old deep waters.

More than 50 years later, scientists are revisiting those findings to understand how the lake has evolved under changing environmental conditions.

“It’s very exciting to reapply isotopic techniques from 1973 to examine how conditions have changed,” said IAEA isotope hydrologist Bradley McGuire.

What Isotope Hydrology Reveals

Isotope hydrology allows researchers to:

Trace water circulation patterns

Determine how lake layers interact

Estimate how long deep waters have remained isolated

Assess changes in oxygen levels and mixing processes

These insights are critical for managing water resources and predicting ecological impacts.

A Lake Like an Ocean: Unique and Fragile

Lake Tanganyika is:

The longest freshwater lake in the world

The second largest by volume and depth

A vital resource supporting fisheries, transport, agriculture, and tourism

Its layered structure includes:

Upper layers (0–100m): Oxygen-rich, influenced by wind and seasonal mixing

Deep layers: Oxygen-poor, isolated for up to 2,000 years, preserving ancient environmental records

This delicate balance makes the lake highly sensitive to climate and environmental changes.

Oxygen Levels Declining: A Warning Sign

Preliminary findings from the 2026 expedition suggest significant shifts:

Oxygenated water now extends only to ~80 metres , down from 100 metres in 1973

A stress zone between 50–80 metres shows sharply reduced oxygen levels

These changes indicate weakening mixing processes, which could have serious implications for:

Aquatic ecosystems

Fish populations and food security

Overall lake health

Rising Waters, Growing Risks

On the surface, the impacts are already severe:

Shoreline communities displaced

Roads and hotels flooded

Economic activities disrupted

Experts warn that without a clear understanding of underlying processes, managing these impacts will be increasingly difficult.

“Lake Tanganyika is essential not just for Burundi but for the entire region,” said Professor Gilbert Nijimbere of the University of Burundi. “Its management is critical for livelihoods and ecosystems.”

Science to Inform Policy and Protection

The new data will help governments and regional bodies:

Develop evidence-based water management strategies

Anticipate future climate impacts

Protect ecosystems and communities dependent on the lake

The IAEA’s involvement highlights the growing role of nuclear science in environmental monitoring and climate resilience.

A Race Against Time

As climate variability intensifies and water systems become more unpredictable, Lake Tanganyika stands as both a critical resource and a warning signal.

By combining decades-old scientific benchmarks with modern nuclear techniques, researchers hope to unlock answers that can guide policy—and help safeguard one of Africa’s most vital freshwater ecosystems.