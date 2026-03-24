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Europe's Battle Against Growing Wildfire Threats

A report commissioned by Avincis highlights Europe's lack of preparedness in addressing escalating wildfire risks exacerbated by climate change and urbanization. With fire seasons lengthening, over 1 million hectares burned in 2025 alone. The EU plans major investments, but bureaucratic delays and workforce shortages hinder rapid response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 14:32 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 14:32 IST
Europe's Battle Against Growing Wildfire Threats

Europe is woefully unprepared to deal with an escalating wildfire crisis, according to a report commissioned by aviation firm Avincis. The report highlights the need for urgent investment in firefighting aircraft as climate change lengthens fire seasons across southern Europe, presenting unprecedented challenges.

Wildfires are starting earlier and lasting longer, reaching further north, which was evident when Sweden saw a massive 120% increase in burned hectares last year. The report, set to be unveiled at the Aerial Fire Fighting Conference in Rome, points out that the European Union recorded a dramatic rise in wildfire devastation in 2025.

In response, the European Commission is poised to propose a new strategy to combat extended fire seasons. Yet, efforts are hampered by red tape and a shortage of qualified personnel. Though the EU aims to bolster firefighting fleets with significant funding, manufacturing delays remain an obstacle, jeopardizing timely deployment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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