Mouse Cloning Sparks Genetic Mutation Concerns

A recent study conducted in Japan has unveiled significant genetic mutations arising from repeated cloning of mice over a 20-year span. Scientists cloned 1,206 mice from a single female donor from 2005 to 2025. While initial generations showed no abnormalities, mutations gradually accumulated, becoming fatal by the 58th generation.

The findings underscore the inherent challenges and limitations of cloning, particularly the proclivity for mutations to become more severe over successive generations. This research could inform future studies on the feasibility and ethical considerations of cloning in animals.

The study's revelations serve as a crucial reminder of the potential genetic ramifications of cloning beyond the visual and immediate, prompting further research into genetic editing and correction for long-term viability.

(With inputs from agencies.)