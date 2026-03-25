Arkade Evoke: Luxury Living Reimagined in Mumbai's Goregaon-Malad Belt

Arkade Developers, a reputable name in Mumbai's real estate sector, has announced the launch of Arkade Evoke, its latest luxury residential project in the bustling Goregaon-Malad belt.

Spanning an area of 1.09 acres in Goregaon West, Arkade Evoke features premium 2 and 3 BHK apartments. The project's strategic location ensures robust connectivity, being in close proximity to the Arkade Bangur Nagar metro station, a key factor in driving residential demand in Mumbai's western suburbs.

With a focus on evolving urban lifestyles, Arkade Evoke offers thoughtfully designed residences with features such as private balconies, surface parking, and cross ventilation, catering to the discerning tastes of luxury homebuyers. Under the visionary leadership of Mr. Amit Jain, the project exemplifies the brand's commitment to quality and innovation, further solidifying Arkade's foothold in this prime residential market.