ARCI Solves Formation of Advanced Tin Oxide Material, Paving Way for Better Batteries and Sensors

Hyderabad: In a major breakthrough in materials science, researchers from the International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials (ARCI) have solved a long-standing mystery behind the formation of mesoporous tin oxide (SnO₂) beads—a critical material used in gas sensors, lithium-ion batteries, and solar cells.

The discovery is expected to enable precise control over particle size, shape, and porosity, significantly improving the performance of next-generation energy and sensing technologies.

Breaking a Long-Standing Scientific Assumption

For years, scientists believed that crystalline tin oxide nanoparticles form early during the solvothermal process and later assemble into beads.

However, the ARCI team has overturned this understanding.

The study reveals that initially formed beads are amorphous , not crystalline

These beads consist of a tin-rich organic network with nanoscale heterogeneities (~1.2–1.4 nm)

Crystallization begins only during high-temperature calcination (above 400°C)

This fundamentally changes how scientists understand the evolution of mesoporous materials.

How the Material Actually Forms

The research establishes a new, step-by-step mechanism:

Amorphous bead formation during solvothermal treatment (140–180°C) Development of a tin-rich organic framework During calcination: Polymer (PVP) decomposition creates interconnected voids

Simultaneous crystallization and pore formation occurs Growth of particles follows Ostwald ripening, where larger particles grow at the expense of smaller ones

The study confirms that volumetric diffusion governs the process, providing a quantitative basis for material design.

Advanced Techniques Unlock Nanoscale Insights

A key enabler of the discovery was the use of Small Angle X-ray Scattering (SAXS):

Allowed analysis of bulk material structure at nanoscale resolution

Provided insights beyond conventional microscopy techniques

Helped link microstructural evolution with crystallization behaviour

This approach enabled scientists to accurately map how the material transforms at different stages.

Implications for Energy and Electronics

Mesoporous SnO₂ is widely used due to its:

High surface area

Tunable porosity

Enhanced chemical reactivity and conductivity

With the new understanding, researchers can now:

Optimize battery efficiency and lifespan

Improve gas sensing accuracy and sensitivity

Enhance solar cell performance

Template for Other Advanced Materials

Beyond tin oxide, the findings provide a reference framework for other mesoporous metal oxides, including:

Titanium dioxide (TiO₂)

Zinc oxide (ZnO)

Iron oxide (Fe₂O₃)

This could accelerate innovation across a wide range of energy, environmental, and industrial applications.

Strengthening India’s Materials Research Leadership

Published in the Indian Journal of Physics, the study reinforces ARCI’s role as a leader in advanced materials research under the Department of Science and Technology (DST).

The breakthrough opens new avenues for engineering high-performance materials, supporting India’s ambitions in clean energy, electronics, and next-generation manufacturing.