China Enforces High Tariffs on Australian Beef Imports
China announced an additional 55% tariff on Australian beef imports exceeding half of their quota limit starting Friday. The measure is part of plans revealed last year to protect China's domestic cattle industry by imposing similar tariffs on beef from major suppliers like Brazil and the United States.
- Country:
- China
On Thursday, China announced that beef imports from Australia have reached 50% of their quota limit, indicating that an additional 55% tariff will be enforced starting Friday, according to the commerce ministry.
This tariff hike is part of measures outlined by Beijing late last year, aiming to safeguard the domestic cattle industry by imposing extra duties on beef imports exceeding quota levels. Major suppliers affected by these tariffs include Australia, Brazil, and the United States.
The introduction of higher tariffs is anticipated to impact international beef trade and could lead to increased tensions in global agricultural markets. The additional levy underscores China's efforts to prioritize its local industry amidst growing international trade challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kharge Questions Govt's Rush on Women's Quota Amendment
Once again request you to convene all-party meeting to discuss amending women's quota law any time after April 29: Kharge to Rijiju.
Why is govt in 'great hurry' to amend women's quota law; we are busy with poll campaign: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge to Kiren Rijiju.
NZ Cuts Gisborne Rock Lobster Catch, Boosts Otago Quota in Sustainability Rebalance
Indonesia's Strategic Shift: Easing Coal and Nickel Production Quotas