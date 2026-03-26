Left Menu

China Enforces High Tariffs on Australian Beef Imports

China announced an additional 55% tariff on Australian beef imports exceeding half of their quota limit starting Friday. The measure is part of plans revealed last year to protect China's domestic cattle industry by imposing similar tariffs on beef from major suppliers like Brazil and the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 26-03-2026 15:48 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 15:48 IST
China Enforces High Tariffs on Australian Beef Imports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

On Thursday, China announced that beef imports from Australia have reached 50% of their quota limit, indicating that an additional 55% tariff will be enforced starting Friday, according to the commerce ministry.

This tariff hike is part of measures outlined by Beijing late last year, aiming to safeguard the domestic cattle industry by imposing extra duties on beef imports exceeding quota levels. Major suppliers affected by these tariffs include Australia, Brazil, and the United States.

The introduction of higher tariffs is anticipated to impact international beef trade and could lead to increased tensions in global agricultural markets. The additional levy underscores China's efforts to prioritize its local industry amidst growing international trade challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Navigating Change: Reforming Global Trade

Navigating Change: Reforming Global Trade

 Global
2
Lando Norris' McLaren Revival: Chasing F1 Glory

Lando Norris' McLaren Revival: Chasing F1 Glory

 Global
3
Interception Fallout: Missile Debris in Abu Dhabi Claims Lives

Interception Fallout: Missile Debris in Abu Dhabi Claims Lives

 United Arab Emirates
4
Punjab Police Busts Inter-State Illegal Weapons Supply Network

Punjab Police Busts Inter-State Illegal Weapons Supply Network

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026