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Bengaluru's Unmatched Benchmark: Leading Without Competing

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar emphasized Bengaluru's leadership role, rejecting competition with cities like Hyderabad. He highlighted the city's infrastructure, educational prowess, and international recognition, despite challenges like traffic congestion and limited central support. Efforts are ongoing to mitigate these issues through innovative projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-03-2026 21:25 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 21:25 IST
Bengaluru's Unmatched Benchmark: Leading Without Competing
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In a robust defense of Bengaluru's status, Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar underscored that the city is setting a global benchmark rather than competing with cities like Hyderabad. He pointed out Bengaluru's superior educational infrastructure and its sixth rank in a global tech talent survey.

Despite criticism of Bengaluru's traffic congestion and pollution, Shivakumar insisted on the city's growth trajectory, noting significant international interest and local development projects undertaken without central grants. Efforts include the innovative Bengaluru Business Corridor to alleviate traffic.

Shivakumar acknowledged ongoing challenges, including difficult road expansions due to compensation legislation. He mentioned the need for tunnel road solutions and additional urban projects funded independently, underscoring Bengaluru's significant economic and educational contributions and his commitment to overcoming these hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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