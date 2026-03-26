Bengaluru's Unmatched Benchmark: Leading Without Competing

In a robust defense of Bengaluru's status, Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar underscored that the city is setting a global benchmark rather than competing with cities like Hyderabad. He pointed out Bengaluru's superior educational infrastructure and its sixth rank in a global tech talent survey.

Despite criticism of Bengaluru's traffic congestion and pollution, Shivakumar insisted on the city's growth trajectory, noting significant international interest and local development projects undertaken without central grants. Efforts include the innovative Bengaluru Business Corridor to alleviate traffic.

Shivakumar acknowledged ongoing challenges, including difficult road expansions due to compensation legislation. He mentioned the need for tunnel road solutions and additional urban projects funded independently, underscoring Bengaluru's significant economic and educational contributions and his commitment to overcoming these hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)