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Indian Railways Tackles Land Encroachment with Tech and Cooperation

Indian Railways faces encroachment on 1,068 hectares of land, a minor percentage of its total holdings. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw discussed efforts to reclaim this land using technology and collaboration with state governments. Initiatives include digitization and humanitarian approaches to tackle encroachments, enhancing transparency, and boosting revenue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 15:34 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 15:34 IST
Indian Railways Tackles Land Encroachment with Tech and Cooperation
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Indian Railways is contending with encroachment on approximately 1,068 hectares, a mere 0.21 percent of its total land assets across India, as stated by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the Rajya Sabha. The minister highlighted the challenges of addressing illegal occupations but emphasized the adoption of a humanitarian approach, given the socio-economic plight of some encroachers.

The Railway Minister explained efforts to protect and manage railway land, detailing the use of cutting-edge technology such as satellite and drone-based surveys for accurate land mapping. State government collaboration is crucial, as seen in Surat, where displaced individuals were offered alternative housing under the PM Awas Yojna.

The Railways' initiatives have led to the digitization of land records and integration of electronic mapping, reducing new encroachments significantly while also ensuring more efficient utilisation of vacant land for infrastructure development. These measures have resulted in a projected revenue of Rs 900 crore for the current fiscal year, reflecting a transparent approach to land use.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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