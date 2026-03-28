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Celebrating Excellence: Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar 2026 Nominations Open

The Centre invites nominations for the Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar 2026, celebrating excellence in science, technology, and innovation. Administered by CSIR, awards are given in four categories. Nominations are open in fields like engineering, medicine, and more until May 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2026 19:38 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 19:38 IST
Celebrating Excellence: Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar 2026 Nominations Open
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The Centre has announced the commencement of nominations for the Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar 2026, a premier award recognising remarkable achievements in the domains of science, technology, and innovation.

The awards, overseen by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) under the Ministry of Science and Technology, celebrate the contributions of scientists and innovators steering India towards global knowledge leadership. Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted the awards as an embodiment of the government's dedication to promoting scientific endeavors.

Open to a diverse array of scientific fields, nominations can be submitted online until May 2026. Categories include Vigyan Ratna for lifetime achievements and Vigyan Yuva-Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar for young scientists, among others.

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