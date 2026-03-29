Left Menu

Missile Strike or Debris: ADAMA Plant in Southern Israel Hit

Israeli pesticides company ADAMA reported that its Makhteshim plant in southern Israel was affected by an Iranian missile or its debris. A fire ensued, but no injuries were reported, though the extent of the damage is unclear. The public was advised to avoid the area due to hazardous materials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 22:02 IST
Missile Strike or Debris: ADAMA Plant in Southern Israel Hit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Sunday, the Israeli pesticides company ADAMA experienced an alarming incident when its Makhteshim plant in southern Israel was reportedly struck by either an Iranian missile or debris from an intercepted missile. The company, a part of the Chinese-owned Syngenta Group, confirmed that no injuries were reported, despite a fire breaking out in the industrial zone.

Following the attack, Israel's fire and rescue service responded to a blaze at the Ne'ot Hovav industrial area, home to several chemical and industrial plants. Authorities urged the public to keep a safe distance because of the hazardous materials present. Firefighters worked diligently to control the situation, and although a building was fully destroyed, they assured the public that the risk was contained to within 800 meters.

The Israeli military also confirmed the interception of multiple waves of missiles launched from Iran on the same day, with no immediate reports of casualties or further damage. This latest development comes in the wake of earlier missile strikes on southern Israeli cities, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing U.S.-Israeli confrontation with Iran.

TRENDING

1
Upholding Statehood: A Call to Action for Youth and Farmers

Upholding Statehood: A Call to Action for Youth and Farmers

 India
2
Congress Announces Strong Lineup for West Bengal Elections

Congress Announces Strong Lineup for West Bengal Elections

 India
3
CM Revanth Reddy Offers CBI Probe to Address Illegal Mining Allegations

CM Revanth Reddy Offers CBI Probe to Address Illegal Mining Allegations

 India
4
Netanyahu Orders Military Expansion in Lebanon Amid Rocket Threats

Netanyahu Orders Military Expansion in Lebanon Amid Rocket Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Data to Trust: Community Mapping Reshapes Health Emergency Response

WHO Report Unpacks Why Skin Lightening Persists Despite Health Risks

Rethinking Imports: A New Path to Reduce Costs in The Bahamas Economy

Asia’s Development Challenge Shifts from Growth to Strong Governance Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026