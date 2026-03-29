Missile Strike or Debris: ADAMA Plant in Southern Israel Hit

On Sunday, the Israeli pesticides company ADAMA experienced an alarming incident when its Makhteshim plant in southern Israel was reportedly struck by either an Iranian missile or debris from an intercepted missile. The company, a part of the Chinese-owned Syngenta Group, confirmed that no injuries were reported, despite a fire breaking out in the industrial zone.

Following the attack, Israel's fire and rescue service responded to a blaze at the Ne'ot Hovav industrial area, home to several chemical and industrial plants. Authorities urged the public to keep a safe distance because of the hazardous materials present. Firefighters worked diligently to control the situation, and although a building was fully destroyed, they assured the public that the risk was contained to within 800 meters.

The Israeli military also confirmed the interception of multiple waves of missiles launched from Iran on the same day, with no immediate reports of casualties or further damage. This latest development comes in the wake of earlier missile strikes on southern Israeli cities, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing U.S.-Israeli confrontation with Iran.