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Delhi's Water Supply: A Vision for the Future

Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh launched Delhi's 'Summer Action Plan' to enhance water distribution using AI and long-term strategies. With limited water resources, a temporary solution involving water tankers is deployed. Planning considers future population growth, with AI and IIT-Kanpur partnership aiding development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 15:16 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 15:16 IST
Delhi's Water Supply: A Vision for the Future
Water Minister
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh introduced the Delhi Jal Board's comprehensive 'Summer Action Plan,' aimed at revamping the city's water distribution network. A key element of this initiative includes the application of artificial intelligence to enhance efficiency and the institution of long-term strategic planning.

Although only 1,000 water tankers are deployed this summer, Singh emphasized the ongoing effort to ensure potable water for Delhi's expanding populace. Addressing challenges in sourcing, Singh noted the constraints in establishing new borewells, describing the tanker system as a provisional fix on the path to a sustainable solution.

Acknowledging the city's rapid growth, Singh outlined a 50-year water master plan, including projects with IIT-Kanpur to integrate AI solutions. The upgradation of the Chandrawal water treatment plant is a focal project set to refine water management in ten constituencies, with plans for further developments.

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