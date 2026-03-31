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Artemis II: The Dawn of a New Lunar Era

NASA prepares for the historic launch of Artemis II, marking the first human mission to the moon in 53 years. The mission includes a diverse astronaut crew, showcasing inclusivity in space exploration. After delays due to technical issues, the mission aims for a successful April launch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Capecanaveral | Updated: 31-03-2026 02:35 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 02:35 IST
Artemis II: The Dawn of a New Lunar Era
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NASA has initiated the countdown for Artemis II, a groundbreaking mission set to return humans to the moon for the first time in over five decades. The Space Launch System rocket, standing 32 stories tall, is scheduled for launch, carrying a diverse crew of astronauts.

The ten-day mission involves a swift orbit around Earth before the Orion capsule heads towards the moon and back, concluding with a Pacific Ocean splashdown. Recent technical repairs have ensured the rocket's readiness, with favorable weather forecasts further bolstering the launch's prospects.

This mission is notable for its diverse crew, including a female astronaut, a person of color, and a non-U.S. citizen, highlighting NASA's commitment to inclusivity. The mission has faced delays due to fuel leaks and other technical challenges, but NASA remains optimistic about an early April launch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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