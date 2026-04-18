ISRO's Ambitious Leap: G20 Satellite to Human Moon Mission by 2040
ISRO Chairman V Narayanan announced plans for a G20 satellite launch in 2027, aimed at studying climate and air pollution. The agency also aims to send a human to the moon by 2040, highlighting India's prowess in space technology. ISRO's recent successes include launching 104 satellites at once.
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- India
ISRO Chairman V Narayanan revealed on Saturday that the agency plans to launch the G20 satellite in 2027, dedicated to climate and air pollution studies. Addressing top scientists, Narayanan highlighted India's leading role in this ambitious project.
In a landmark achievement, ISRO successfully placed 104 satellites into orbit using a single rocket, a feat unmatched by any other nation. The launch of the G20 satellite is part of India's strategic push in space technology, demonstrating its commitment to global collaboration.
Looking ahead, Narayanan emphasized the goal of sending a human to the moon by 2040, which would signify a major milestone for India. Additionally, ISRO is making significant advancements in commercial space launches and deep-sea exploration with the Samudrayaan project.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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