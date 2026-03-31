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Deforestation in Indonesia Skyrockets Amid Self-Sufficiency Push

Indonesia experienced a 66% increase in forest loss in 2025, the highest rate in eight years, spurred by weak environmental protections and a drive for food and energy self-sufficiency. President Prabowo Subianto's programs contributed to the deforestation, which predominantly affected the islands of Borneo, Sumatra, and Papua.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 11:47 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 11:47 IST
Deforestation in Indonesia Skyrockets Amid Self-Sufficiency Push
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Indonesia's deforestation rate surged by 66% in 2025, marking its highest level in eight years, according to an environmental group. The increase is blamed on insufficient environmental safeguards and a push for food and energy self-sufficiency.

The environmental think tank Auriga Nusantara reported that 433,751 hectares of forest were cleared in 2025, up from 261,575 hectares the previous year. This surge is linked to President Prabowo Subianto's initiatives aimed at boosting agricultural output and reducing import reliance.

The islands of Borneo, Sumatra, and Papua faced the heaviest deforestation. Experts urge the government to strengthen regulations to better protect forests, emphasizing the need for urgent action as upcoming dry conditions could exacerbate fire risks.

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