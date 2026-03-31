Kashmir's Glacial Lakes Face Potential Flood Threats

At least five glacial lakes in the Kashmir Himalaya are classified as having a 'very high susceptibility' to glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs), according to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Speaking in the assembly, Abdullah highlighted a University of Kashmir study that evaluated 155 glacial lakes using hydro-geomorphic indicators.

The study pinpointed Bramsar, Chirsar, Nundkol, Gangabal, and Bhagsar lakes as high-risk, even though they are not immediately unstable. Researchers noted that about 2,704 buildings, numerous bridges, road segments, and one hydropower project could be affected in the event of a GLOF. The report emphasized that such classification indicates a higher likelihood of outburst under certain conditions, not an imminent threat.

Efforts to fill gaps in data and risk estimation have begun. The University has procured advanced equipment for bathymetric surveys, which are set for 2026. Strategies for combating potential floods include continuous monitoring of at-risk lakes, early-warning systems, and the integration of GLOF scenarios into disaster preparedness plans. Researchers are also developing region-specific early-warning systems to facilitate timely hazard information dissemination.

(With inputs from agencies.)