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Kashmir's Glacial Lakes Face Potential Flood Threats

A study in the Kashmir Himalaya identifies five glacial lakes as highly susceptible to glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs). Although not immediately unstable, the analysis highlights potential impacts on infrastructure and emphasizes the need for field-based data. Mitigation strategies include monitoring, early-warning systems, and integration into disaster preparedness frameworks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 31-03-2026 15:32 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 15:32 IST
Kashmir's Glacial Lakes Face Potential Flood Threats
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At least five glacial lakes in the Kashmir Himalaya are classified as having a 'very high susceptibility' to glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs), according to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Speaking in the assembly, Abdullah highlighted a University of Kashmir study that evaluated 155 glacial lakes using hydro-geomorphic indicators.

The study pinpointed Bramsar, Chirsar, Nundkol, Gangabal, and Bhagsar lakes as high-risk, even though they are not immediately unstable. Researchers noted that about 2,704 buildings, numerous bridges, road segments, and one hydropower project could be affected in the event of a GLOF. The report emphasized that such classification indicates a higher likelihood of outburst under certain conditions, not an imminent threat.

Efforts to fill gaps in data and risk estimation have begun. The University has procured advanced equipment for bathymetric surveys, which are set for 2026. Strategies for combating potential floods include continuous monitoring of at-risk lakes, early-warning systems, and the integration of GLOF scenarios into disaster preparedness plans. Researchers are also developing region-specific early-warning systems to facilitate timely hazard information dissemination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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