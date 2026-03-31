Ashwini Bhide: Pioneering Leadership at BMC Helm

In a historic appointment, Senior IAS officer Ashwini Bhide has become the first woman to lead the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as commissioner.

Bhide, who took over from Bhushan Gagrani following his retirement, pledged to prioritize women's safety in public transport and fast-track municipal clean-up operations before the monsoon hits.

With a distinguished career handling infrastructure projects and her role as Managing Director of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, Bhide brings experienced leadership to one of India's oldest civic bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)