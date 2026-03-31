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High-Stakes Bureaucratic Reshuffle: Top-level IAS Officers Reassigned

In a significant bureaucratic reshuffle, several senior IAS officers have been reassigned to new roles by the Centre. Key appointments include Chanchal Kumar as Information and Broadcasting Secretary and Sanjay Jaju as Secretary of the Ministry of DoNER. These shifts aim to enhance departmental efficiencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 17:31 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 17:31 IST
High-Stakes Bureaucratic Reshuffle: Top-level IAS Officers Reassigned
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In a strategic move by the central government, a major bureaucratic reshuffle has been implemented, involving the reassignment of several senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers to various key positions. Chanchal Kumar has been appointed as the new Information and Broadcasting Secretary, replacing Sanjay Jaju, who will now serve as the Secretary of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER).

This substantial reshuffling aims to optimize leadership in critical government sectors. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved these changes to ensure efficient administration and governance across various ministries. The reshuffle also includes new appointments in the ministries of Finance, Education, Minority Affairs, and Tourism.

The Personnel Ministry issued an order detailing the realignments, which features seasoned officers like Abhishek Singh taking over as Director General of the National Testing Agency and Srivatsa Krishna appointed as Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs. These decisions are designed to foster an enhanced operational framework within the government.

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