Haryana's Heartbeat: Jind's Development Unveiled

Describing Jind as the 'heartbeat' of Haryana, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini initiated Rs 253 crore worth of projects aimed at enhancing local irrigation, infrastructure, and health services. Significant projects inaugurated in Jind include the reconstruction of Jind Distributary No. 4, along with new micro-irrigation systems and solar-powered facilities.

In his speech, Saini emphasized the district's crucial role in food production and took a dig at previous administrations for neglecting the region. He accused them of pursuing 'dynasty-driven politics' while highlighting BJP's legislative achievements during its ongoing third term in office.

The BJP-led government has fulfilled 60 of its 217 poll promises since 2024 and remains committed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision. Projects covering public health, agriculture marketing, and infrastructure are steppingstones towards comprehensive development, Saini said, urging public support for sustained progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)