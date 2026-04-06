Artemis II Crew Sets New Record in Human Space Travel

The adventurers aboard NASA's Artemis II mission have made a historical leap as they enter the moon's gravitational influence, marking a significant milestone in human space travel.

Beginning their journey from Florida, the four astronauts in the Orion capsule are poised to become the farthest humans from Earth. They will reach a maximum distance of approximately 252,757 miles, surpassing the Apollo 13 record.

The Artemis II crew's momentous journey not only sets a new record but also reignites excitement and possibilities for future space exploration missions, pushing the boundaries of human potential.