Artemis II Crew Sets New Record in Human Space Travel
NASA's Artemis II mission crew has entered the moon's gravitational sphere, paving the way to become the farthest-flying humans in history. The crew is set to surpass the previous record held by Apollo 13, reaching approximately 252,757 miles from Earth.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 18:31 IST
The adventurers aboard NASA's Artemis II mission have made a historical leap as they enter the moon's gravitational influence, marking a significant milestone in human space travel.
Beginning their journey from Florida, the four astronauts in the Orion capsule are poised to become the farthest humans from Earth. They will reach a maximum distance of approximately 252,757 miles, surpassing the Apollo 13 record.
The Artemis II crew's momentous journey not only sets a new record but also reignites excitement and possibilities for future space exploration missions, pushing the boundaries of human potential.
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- NASA
- astronauts
- Orion
- Apollo
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- history
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Artemis II astronauts fire their engines to rocket toward the moon after spending a day around Earth, reports AP.