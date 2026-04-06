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Maharashtra Tightens Reins on Polluting Industries

The Maharashtra Environment Department is overhauling bank guarantees and fines for polluting industries, following a CAG report highlighting failures to collect Rs 272.47 crore. A new structure, focusing on accountability and regional pollution levels, is to be recommended in three months. This decision aims to improve compliance with environmental norms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2026 23:34 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 23:34 IST
Maharashtra Tightens Reins on Polluting Industries
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Environment Department is revamping its approach to managing pollution by reevaluating bank guarantees and fines imposed on non-compliant industries. This comes after a report from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) exposed lapses that left Rs 272.47 crore in uncollected guarantees.

A committee has been set up to propose a more rigorous structure for bank guarantees and penalties within three months, aiming to hold polluting industries more accountable. Currently, guarantees equivalent to 10% of investment in pollution control systems have been in place since 2013, but the department is considering increasing this rate, especially in highly polluted regions.

The online tracking system is set to enhance transparency and reduce human intervention. Discussions, led by Environment Minister Pankaja Munde, emphasized the need for comprehensive studies and alignment with central guidelines and practices of other states. This move aligns with a Supreme Court ruling allowing environmental compensation as a preventive measure.

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