Avalanche Alert in Jammu and Kashmir: Safety Warning Issued for Ganderbal and Kupwara

The Jammu and Kashmir authorities have heightened safety measures by issuing a 'medium danger' avalanche warning for the higher reaches of Ganderbal and Kupwara districts on Tuesday. This alert comes as a precautionary step in response to a fresh wet spell that has gripped the Valley.

According to an official from the Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority, avalanches are likely to occur in areas situated above 2600 meters over the next 24 hours. Local residents are urged to exercise caution and avoid wandering into vulnerable zones while the advisory remains active.

This warning was prompted by a recent bout of rain in the plains accompanied by snowfall in the elevated regions of Kashmir, making terrain conditions particularly unstable.

(With inputs from agencies.)