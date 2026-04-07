Delhi's Green Lung Protection Project: Watch Towers and Water Management in Central Ridge
The Delhi government aims to enhance green cover and surveillance by constructing watch towers and implementing a stormwater pipeline in the Central Ridge area. This initiative intends to tackle encroachment, improve water management, and strengthen infrastructure, acting as a crucial ecological buffer for the city.
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- India
The Delhi government's Irrigation and Flood Control Department has announced plans to build watch towers in the Central Ridge area near Vandematram Marg, as part of efforts to improve green cover and infrastructure. This was confirmed by officials on Tuesday.
In addition to the watch towers, a Rs 2 crore stormwater pipeline project will be undertaken to manage water flow and reduce issues like waterlogging, especially during monsoon. The project is aimed at enhancing surveillance and managing resources in the vital ecological zone.
The initiative, addressing past concerns about environmental degradation and encroachment, will include constructing reinforced cement concrete structures and installing ductile iron pipelines. The contractor will ensure quality and safety standards are upheld throughout the project.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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