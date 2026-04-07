Western Disturbances Spark Weather Chaos Across North India

Active Western Disturbances have unleashed a wave of weather turbulence over North and Northwestern India. Tuesday saw a marked shift in day temperatures with parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh witnessing landslides and avalanches.

Chandigarh, along with various districts in Punjab and Haryana, recorded light showers. The national capital region experienced fluctuating temperatures alongside a rainy spell, spurred by changing wind patterns. This prompted the IMD to issue a yellow alert for potential thunderstorms and rain.

Further effects were seen as Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh experienced cooler temperatures with scattered rainfall. Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closure, due to landslides, exemplified the disruption caused by the disturbances, with the IMD forecasting continued rainfall and temperature drops across the region.