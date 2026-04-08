Boundary-Pushing Discoveries: From Luna Delays to Fish Defying Gravity
Russia has postponed lunar missions as the U.S. completes historic spaceflight. Meanwhile, an extraordinary fish species climbs Congo's waterfalls, and NASA's Artemis II crew explores the moon's far side. These events highlight groundbreaking advancements and natural wonders shaping our understanding of space and Earth's environment.
In a recent turn of events, Russia has delayed the launch of three significant lunar missions, further extending its timeline for space programs. According to the Interfax news agency, the launches of Luna-28, Luna-29, and Luna-30 are now slated for 2032-2036. This setback comes as the United States celebrates an historic mission around the moon.
Simultaneously intriguing is the discovery in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where researchers have documented thousands of small fish scaling a 15-meter waterfall. This phenomenon, involving the shellear fish species Parakneria thysi, shows remarkable adaptation to extreme conditions during Congo Basin's seasonal floods.
Meanwhile, NASA's Artemis II mission has taken a bold leap into deeper space. The four astronauts aboard traveled further than any humans before, conducting a six-hour survey of the moon's far side. This mission offered unprecedented views of impact flashes on the lunar surface, enhancing our understanding of cosmic events.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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