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Bengal's Fish Politics: TMC and BJP Clash Over Cultural Ties

In a culturally charged ‘Poila Boisakh’ in West Bengal, TMC and BJP leaders clashed over cultural identity and governance. TMC's Aroop Biswas criticized the BJP with accusations of curbs on fish consumption, while BJP rebutted with claims of TMC wrongdoings in local fisheries. Elections approach with high stakes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-04-2026 13:53 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 13:53 IST
Bengal's Fish Politics: TMC and BJP Clash Over Cultural Ties
  • Country:
  • India

The bustling morning of 'Poila Boisakh' in West Bengal was marked by loud political campaigns as TMC and BJP leaders sparred over cultural and governance issues on the Bengali New Year.

TMC minister Aroop Biswas, during his vibrant rally themed 'Maach-Bhaat-e-Bangali', accused the BJP of planning restrictions on fish and meat consumption. The rally, depicting traditional themes with tiger and owl masks, echoed claims about safeguarding cultural heritage.

In contrast, BJP candidate Kaustav Bagchi countered armed with a fish, dismissing TMC's narrative. He and the party spokesperson Debjit Sarkar alleged TMC's negligence in fisheries. Campaigning heats up as the state heads toward a decisive election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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