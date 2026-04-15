Bengal's Fish Politics: TMC and BJP Clash Over Cultural Ties

The bustling morning of 'Poila Boisakh' in West Bengal was marked by loud political campaigns as TMC and BJP leaders sparred over cultural and governance issues on the Bengali New Year.

TMC minister Aroop Biswas, during his vibrant rally themed 'Maach-Bhaat-e-Bangali', accused the BJP of planning restrictions on fish and meat consumption. The rally, depicting traditional themes with tiger and owl masks, echoed claims about safeguarding cultural heritage.

In contrast, BJP candidate Kaustav Bagchi countered armed with a fish, dismissing TMC's narrative. He and the party spokesperson Debjit Sarkar alleged TMC's negligence in fisheries. Campaigning heats up as the state heads toward a decisive election.

(With inputs from agencies.)