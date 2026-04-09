Market Jitters Amid US-Iran Ceasefire Tensions

Currency markets experienced heightened uncertainty on Thursday as traders closely monitored the fragile ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran. The tentative agreement, announced just a day before, had resulted in a significant drop in the dollar's value, leading investors to tread carefully.

Tensions remain high with Israel continuing its military strikes in Lebanon and Iran maintaining its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global energy supplies. As Iranian negotiators prepared for peace talks in Pakistan, President Trump insisted that U.S. military presence in the region would persist until Iran fully adhered to the ceasefire terms.

Despite the precarious situation, markets showed some movement. The euro climbed slightly after a brief peak, while sterling mirrored these gains. In contrast, the Japanese yen weakened against the dollar. Concurrently, data from the Commerce Department signaled rising U.S. inflation, which is expected to delay any potential interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

(With inputs from agencies.)