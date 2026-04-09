Market Jitters Amid US-Iran Ceasefire Tensions
Currency markets remain tense as traders watch the fragile US-Iran ceasefire, impacted by Israel's actions in Lebanon and Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Market fluctuations include euro and sterling gains and a modest dollar rebound. Rising US inflation data discourages Federal Reserve rate cuts amid economic uncertainties.
Currency markets experienced heightened uncertainty on Thursday as traders closely monitored the fragile ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran. The tentative agreement, announced just a day before, had resulted in a significant drop in the dollar's value, leading investors to tread carefully.
Tensions remain high with Israel continuing its military strikes in Lebanon and Iran maintaining its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global energy supplies. As Iranian negotiators prepared for peace talks in Pakistan, President Trump insisted that U.S. military presence in the region would persist until Iran fully adhered to the ceasefire terms.
Despite the precarious situation, markets showed some movement. The euro climbed slightly after a brief peak, while sterling mirrored these gains. In contrast, the Japanese yen weakened against the dollar. Concurrently, data from the Commerce Department signaled rising U.S. inflation, which is expected to delay any potential interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Inflation Fears in Mexico: Middle East Conflict's Economic Impact
U.S. Economy Faces Turbulence Amid Rising Inflation and Global Tensions
Democratic Pressure Mounts as Trump's Iran Threats Ignite Political Showdown
Coal Resurgence: Trump's Energy Gambit
Greenland PM Stands Firm Against Trump's 'Piece of Ice' Remark