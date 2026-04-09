Himalayan Havoc: Fresh Snow, Rain, and Landslides Threaten Himachal Pradesh

High-altitude regions in Himachal Pradesh, such as Lahaul, Spiti, and Shimla, received fresh snowfall, accompanied by moderate to heavy rainfall across the state, according to the local Meteorological department on Thursday.

Shimla, the state capital, was particularly hit by a severe hailstorm, with wintry conditions making a comeback as temperatures plummeted significantly across the region. Minimum temperatures dropped two to seven degrees below normal, while maximum temperatures fell by nine to 14 degrees below the average reported across various locations over the last 24 hours.

A major landslide damaged an under-construction building near Jawahar Navodaya School in Bandrol, Kullu district, posing a danger to several nearby homes and a hotel, which had to be evacuated. In the Shimla district, Khadrala recorded 5 cm of fresh snow, with Gondla and Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti receiving 2 cm and 1 cm, respectively. Various areas including Brahmani, Olinda, and Dharamshala experienced heavy rainfall, while some regions saw light showers as skies turned overcast by afternoon. Treacherous road conditions near Manali have restricted access, with only 4X4 vehicles allowed past Solang Nallah. The coldest temperature was reported in Keylong at minus 0.4 degrees Celsius. The Meteorological department forecasts more rain and snow from April 10 to 12, with a new Western Disturbance expected to affect the Western Himalayan region from April 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)