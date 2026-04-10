ISRO's Successful IADT-02: A Leap Forward for Gaganyaan Mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has marked a significant milestone with the successful completion of the second integrated air drop test (IADT-02) for its ambitious Gaganyaan mission. Conducted at the Satish Dhawan Space Station in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, this test is crucial in ensuring the safe recovery of the crew module during re-entry and landing.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh praised ISRO, highlighting the accomplishment as a step forward for India's first human space flight, scheduled for next year. The test simulates the final phase of a spacecraft's journey back to Earth, using an aircraft or helicopter to drop the crew module to evaluate its systems under different scenarios, including parachute deployment and splashdown.

The IADT-02 builds on the first successful air drop test conducted on August 24, 2025. During the initial test, a 4.8-tonne dummy crew module was dropped from a three-kilometer height using a Chinook helicopter. The module's parachute system, consisting of 10 parachutes, ensured a safe deceleration and splashdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)