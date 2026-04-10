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Delhi's Green Initiative: Revamping Tree Transplantation for Better Survival

The Delhi government is revamping its tree transplantation policy, commissioning a study to improve survival rates of transplanted trees and importing advanced machinery. This move aims to address low survival rates, with scientific evidence guiding revisions to the Delhi Tree Transplantation Policy 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 18:12 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 18:12 IST
Delhi's Green Initiative: Revamping Tree Transplantation for Better Survival
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is launching efforts to enhance the survival rates of transplanted trees, responding to concerns over current low success rates. A study by the Forest Research Institute, Dehradun, will delve into the survival trends of trees once transplanted, with results expected within three months. Officials cite the necessity for scientific evidence to guide changes in the Delhi Tree Transplantation Policy 2020.

In an ambitious move, Delhi plans to import advanced tree transplanter machines to replace traditional backhoe loaders, aiming to minimize transplant shock and root damage. Environment and Forest Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa highlighted the city's commitment to increasing greenery through improved tree transplantation methods based on upcoming study findings.

The Forest Research Institute's previous assessments pinpointed varying species-specific survival rates, prompting calls for a standardized approach. The policy adjustments are to fortify oversight, ensuring all agencies diligently follow preservation plans and perform transplantations according to scientific protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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