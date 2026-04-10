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Artemis II: A Cosmic Leap for Canada and U.S. Space Relations

Artemis II mission marks a historic moment for Canada, with Colonel Jeremy Hansen becoming the first Canadian astronaut to embark on a lunar mission. The mission, consisting of Hansen and three U.S. astronauts, represents a significant step in efforts to return humans to the moon by 2028. Concurrently, SpaceX faces a financial loss, and global satellite data reveals an increase in nighttime brightness, highlighting regional differences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 18:31 IST
Artemis II: A Cosmic Leap for Canada and U.S. Space Relations

Canada's Prime Minister, Mark Carney, celebrated a historic milestone for the nation as Jeremy Hansen became Canada's first astronaut to fly around the moon with the Artemis II mission. This event symbolizes a lighter phase in U.S.-Canadian relations, highlighting international collaboration in space exploration.

In another update, SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, faced financial setbacks with a reported $5 billion loss in 2025, as it gears towards an IPO. The company's expansion efforts include developments at their Texas facility, aiming for year-end production amid timeline delays.

Meanwhile, global satellite data unveiled a rise in nighttime brightness, driven by artificial lighting, with significant regional variations observed between sub-Saharan Africa, Southeast Asia, and Europe, indicating the environmental impact of humanity's nocturnal activities.

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