Artemis II: A Cosmic Leap for Canada and U.S. Space Relations

Canada's Prime Minister, Mark Carney, celebrated a historic milestone for the nation as Jeremy Hansen became Canada's first astronaut to fly around the moon with the Artemis II mission. This event symbolizes a lighter phase in U.S.-Canadian relations, highlighting international collaboration in space exploration.

In another update, SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, faced financial setbacks with a reported $5 billion loss in 2025, as it gears towards an IPO. The company's expansion efforts include developments at their Texas facility, aiming for year-end production amid timeline delays.

Meanwhile, global satellite data unveiled a rise in nighttime brightness, driven by artificial lighting, with significant regional variations observed between sub-Saharan Africa, Southeast Asia, and Europe, indicating the environmental impact of humanity's nocturnal activities.