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Ashiana Housing's Landmark Land Acquisition for Senior Living in Pune

Ashiana Housing has purchased 28.55 acres in Pune for a senior living project, with potential revenue of Rs 1,800 crore. The acquisition marks the company's largest land deal for senior living development. Ashiana reported record sales, highlighting growing demand for senior homes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 18:40 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 18:40 IST
Ashiana Housing's Landmark Land Acquisition for Senior Living in Pune
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Ashiana Housing, a prominent real estate developer, has made a significant land acquisition of 28.55 acres in Pune, aiming to develop a senior living housing project.

This ambitious project is estimated to generate Rs 1,800 crore in revenue, marking Ashiana Housing's largest venture in senior living development. The saleable area is projected to be 20 lakh sq ft.

Driven by rising demand, the firm's sales bookings soared over twofold to Rs 1,289.70 crore in the last fiscal quarter. Ashiana Housing continues to solidify its presence in Delhi-NCR, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand.

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