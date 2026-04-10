Ashiana Housing's Landmark Land Acquisition for Senior Living in Pune

Ashiana Housing, a prominent real estate developer, has made a significant land acquisition of 28.55 acres in Pune, aiming to develop a senior living housing project.

This ambitious project is estimated to generate Rs 1,800 crore in revenue, marking Ashiana Housing's largest venture in senior living development. The saleable area is projected to be 20 lakh sq ft.

Driven by rising demand, the firm's sales bookings soared over twofold to Rs 1,289.70 crore in the last fiscal quarter. Ashiana Housing continues to solidify its presence in Delhi-NCR, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand.