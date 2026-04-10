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Revamped Atal Canteens & Housing Initiatives in Delhi: A New Era for Urban Development

Delhi's Atal Canteens will operate on new timings and improved efficiency systems, following approvals at the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board meeting. Additional benefits include resting centers for gig workers and slum dwellers' housing initiatives. The board also increased the financial approval limit for expedited project implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 20:38 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 20:38 IST
Revamped Atal Canteens & Housing Initiatives in Delhi: A New Era for Urban Development
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In Delhi, Atal Canteens will now feature new operational hours for lunch and dinner services, part of a series of enhancements approved at the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board's recent meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

The board also sanctioned a comprehensive plan to develop resting centers integrated with Atal Canteens for workers, alongside key housing initiatives for 717 slum dwellers. Efforts to boost efficiency include technology integrations and review of resource management.

Significant attention is being placed on infrastructure projects to directly benefit residents, with financial caps lifted to accelerate essential works. Gupta emphasized the need for transparent, effective implementation to ensure projects deliver genuine improvements for Delhi's underserved communities.

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