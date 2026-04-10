ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission Achieves Milestone: Successful Air Drop Test Completed

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has marked another significant achievement as it successfully conducted the second Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT-02) for the Gaganyaan mission. This critical test, a precursor to India's first human spaceflight, was carried out at the renowned space station in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

The IADT-02 aimed to validate the parachute deployment and recovery systems essential for the safe re-entry and landing of the crew module. Minister Jitendra Singh lauded ISRO's efforts, underscoring the test's role in ensuring astronaut safety during space missions.

In this exercise, a simulated 5.7-tonne crew module was adeptly lifted by an Indian Air Force Chinook helicopter to a specified altitude and released over the sea. With ten parachutes deployed sequentially, the module's descent was carefully moderated, culminating in its successful retrieval by the Indian Navy.

(With inputs from agencies.)