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Tragedy in the Wilderness: Leopard Attack Sparks Outcry

The death of Harikant Yadav in a leopard attack in Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh, has spurred local authorities into action. The incident highlights recurring wildlife attacks, prompting intensified patrols and safety measures. Demands for compensation and accountability underscore community concerns and ongoing debates on wildlife management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balrampur | Updated: 10-04-2026 20:50 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 20:50 IST
Tragedy in the Wilderness: Leopard Attack Sparks Outcry
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  • India

A 45-year-old man named Harikant Yadav lost his life in a tragic leopard attack while he was collecting flowers in the Sohalwa forest area near Rehra village in Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday morning, officials reported.

District Magistrate Vipin Jain has declared a focused campaign to capture the animal using drone cameras, and the district administration has instructed increased patrolling within vulnerable areas.

Local MLA Rakesh Yadav accused the forest department of negligence and demanded Rs 10 lakh in compensation for the victim's family, warning of assembly action if safety measures are not improved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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