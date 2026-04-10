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Accelerating Mumbai's Transformation: Fadnavis Leads Slum Redevelopment Efforts

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis urged officials to speed up the construction of Anna Bhau Sathe's memorial in Mumbai, alongside efforts to improve slum rehabilitation schemes. Key initiatives include sustainable redevelopment projects and the use of AI for development proposals, with significant funding allocated for housing schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2026 21:12 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 21:12 IST
Accelerating Mumbai's Transformation: Fadnavis Leads Slum Redevelopment Efforts
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  • India

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has instructed officials to hasten the construction of the international memorial for Anna Bhau Sathe in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area, with Rs 332.62 crore earmarked for the project.

In the Slum Rehabilitation Authority's 16th meeting, Fadnavis emphasized accommodating even ineligible slumdwellers through the rental housing scheme. The CM reviewed the slum rehabilitation projects, highlighted faster implementation, and inaugurated new office facilities online.

The government aims for integrated redevelopment under the state housing policy 2025, targeting large slum clusters. Additional funding has been allocated to projects in key areas, while AI systems like Netram and AutoDCR assist with project monitoring and scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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