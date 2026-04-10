Ensuring Industrial Asset Longevity: The Future of Life Assessment
A national symposium emphasized the need for advanced assessment tools to enhance industrial asset longevity. Experts discussed integrating diagnostic technologies, predictive modeling, and AI for improved predictions. Collaborations and frequent quality inspections were highlighted as crucial for addressing engineering challenges.
- Country:
- India
At a recent two-day national symposium, scientists emphasized the growing importance of developing sophisticated diagnostic tools and predictive modeling to ensure the reliable and cost-effective operation of industrial assets. The event, called 'Remaining Life Assessment of Engineering Components (RLA-2026),' was hosted by the CSIR-National Metallurgical Laboratory in Jamshedpur. Industry experts discussed significant technical insights and future strategies for prolonging asset life.
The symposium covered various critical topics, including creep and stress rupture-based assessments, corrosion management, risk-based inspections, and advanced methodologies. Participants visited laboratory facilities and highlighted the integration of Non-Destructive Evaluation, microstructural analysis, and AI-driven data. Such integration is deemed essential for accurate life prediction.
Speakers, including A Samanta of NTPC and S K Nath of the Central Power Research Institute, stressed the importance of collaboration among R&D institutions, academia, and industry to tackle emerging engineering challenges. They underscored the need for frequent, high-quality inspections and the enhancement of data integrity, as component failures sometimes occur months after inspections. Improving decision-making speed while maintaining quality was also discussed.
(With inputs from agencies.)