Ensuring Industrial Asset Longevity: The Future of Life Assessment

At a recent two-day national symposium, scientists emphasized the growing importance of developing sophisticated diagnostic tools and predictive modeling to ensure the reliable and cost-effective operation of industrial assets. The event, called 'Remaining Life Assessment of Engineering Components (RLA-2026),' was hosted by the CSIR-National Metallurgical Laboratory in Jamshedpur. Industry experts discussed significant technical insights and future strategies for prolonging asset life.

The symposium covered various critical topics, including creep and stress rupture-based assessments, corrosion management, risk-based inspections, and advanced methodologies. Participants visited laboratory facilities and highlighted the integration of Non-Destructive Evaluation, microstructural analysis, and AI-driven data. Such integration is deemed essential for accurate life prediction.

Speakers, including A Samanta of NTPC and S K Nath of the Central Power Research Institute, stressed the importance of collaboration among R&D institutions, academia, and industry to tackle emerging engineering challenges. They underscored the need for frequent, high-quality inspections and the enhancement of data integrity, as component failures sometimes occur months after inspections. Improving decision-making speed while maintaining quality was also discussed.

(With inputs from agencies.)